Man evaded mobilization in frontline village and was killed by KAB strike: his wife and daughter were wounded. VIDEO

A family with two children returned to the village of Novoosynove (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) after evacuation and lived there in secret because the father was evading mobilisation. On 22 February, the Russian KAB struck their house, killing the man. The woman and children were seriously injured.

This is reported in an article by Suspilne, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Nazar Voitenkov, an officer of the communications department of the 33rd separate mechanised brigade, said that it was difficult to transport them.

"There were two bedridden people, including the mother of two children, a 13-year-old and a seven-year-old girl. Due to Russian shelling and the collapse of their home, she suffered a back injury - a spinal fracture. That is why she was transported in a lying position by all means and through all the obstacles that occurred on the route to the final destination, to the hospital itself," he said.

The father died during the Russian strike. According to the 7-year-old girl, he was allegedly on fire and it was a terrible death.

Along with this family, the mother and her 13-14-year-old son were also evacuated, and they are now safe.

The video of the evacuation was released by the 33rd Brigade.

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Father evaded

The woman first left with her children in 2023-2024, when families with children were forcibly evacuated, while her husband remained in Novoosynove, said Alona Sobolevska, spokeswoman for the Kharkiv region police.

Later, the family returned to the husband, and they went into hiding.

"They moved from one house to another, but remained in Novoosynove the whole time. The man did indeed evade mobilisation, which is why he did not leave. And she returned to him with the children. No one knew that they were all there: there were no requests for evacuation or calls to 102. We had no information that they were there until the moment it hit their house," the police said.

The 7-year-old girl did not go to school because it was not possible.

"Even if, God forbid, this man had died in the war, at least his family would have received substantial payments and would have been able to get medical treatment or at least continue living," said the 33rd Brigade.

The parents of the girls' mother remained in the evacuated family home. They decided to stay, dig up the house to find the body of their son-in-law and bury him.

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Condition of the victims

Civil-military cooperation officer Oksana Michael says that sponsors are being sought to help with the treatment of the injured woman.

She has a spinal fracture with damage to her spinal cord.

"The evacuation was difficult because she had to be evacuated in a lying position. The woman has severe burns to her face and partial loss of vision. Her 13-year-old daughter also has vision damage and a fragmented chest injury, as well as burns. The youngest child is seven years old and has suffered more psychological trauma and a mild concussion," said the military officer.

According to Nazar Voitenkov, the mother will likely be disabled for life. The older girl is currently in hospital, while the younger one is with close relatives.

While the woman is bedridden, no reports have been filed, says police spokeswoman Olena Sobolevska. According to her, the issue of responsibility will be decided, but what form it will take is not yet known.

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