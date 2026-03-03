China responds to Zelenskyy’s statement on "non-involvement" in peace in Ukraine: Beijing has always promoted negotiations

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China has advocated for peace talks and made efforts to end the war.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning during a briefing, reports Censor.NET.

China's response to Ukraine's statement

"Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, China has been committed to promoting peaceful negotiations, and China's efforts to end the fighting are evident to all countries," she said.

Mao Ning added that Chinese leader Xi Jinping adheres to four principles: respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, adherence to the UN Charter, consideration of countries' security concerns, and support for peaceful settlement.

"This has always been China's position," emphasized the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine does not see China's involvement in resolving the war

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement was a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks that Kyiv does not see China's involvement in the peaceful settlement of the Russian war. According to him, it is important to involve Beijing in this process.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian diplomats have been instructed to stay in contact with the Chinese side. He stressed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping could influence the supply of certain types of weapons to Russia.