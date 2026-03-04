Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has weakened Moscow’s positions in Middle East, analysts say

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has significantly altered the balance of power in the Middle East and limited Moscow’s ability to influence regional processes.

This is stated in an analytical report by the Turkish Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM), Censor.NET reports.

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"After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it no longer has the resources to exert effective influence in the Middle East, while threat perceptions in Europe have shifted from terrorist risks originating in the Middle East to the direct occupation of a European state; at the same time, China is strengthening its infrastructure and technological presence through the Belt and Road Initiative, undermining American influence in the region — these processes have raised new questions about the future of the Middle East," the report states.

The document notes that Russia has focused on conducting combat operations against Ukraine and has lost the ability to maintain its previous level of involvement in Syria and other regional conflicts.

"The protracted nature of this war continues to affect not only military and geopolitical balances but also energy markets, food security, inflation, and the public sense of well-being," the report notes.

Analysts add that the weakening of Russia’s resources has created space for a stronger role of China and other regional actors in the Middle East, which will further weaken Russia’s positions.

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