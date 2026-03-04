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Russians strike Dnipro
Russian forces attacked Dnipro in the afternoon of March 4.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy struck Dnipro.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
"An air raid alert remains in effect in the region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given," the Regional Military Administration added.
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