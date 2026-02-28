Russian "Shahed" fell 10 metres from house of Dnipro Mayor Filatov. PHOTO

On the night of 28 February, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with strike drones, damaging the house of Mayor Boris Filatov.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Filatov on the "Shahed"

According to him, the downed "shahid" fell 10 metres from his private home.

"Not 100, not 500, not somewhere on the horizon. Ten. The situation here was saved by a regular thick retaining wall," Filatov said.

He noted that he was not hinting at an assassination attempt, since in the frontline city of Dnipro, anyone could be in his place, and an enemy drone could fall anywhere. The mayor also refuted speculation that he was "drawing fire" by revealing his whereabouts. He added that in a city of a million people, every second person knows where the city's leader lives.

See more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times: there are wounded, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTO





Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region

Also remind, that the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanza, reported that as a result of the night attack on Dnipro, transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged, and a man was wounded.

See more: Explosion occurred in police building in Dnipro: there is damage, but no casualties. PHOTO (updated)



