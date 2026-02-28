Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times: there are wounded, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTO
As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on the night of 28 February, transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged. One man was wounded. Shelling was reported in the region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling
- Transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged in Dnipro. One man was wounded.
In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovska were under attack. A car was burned, and a private house was damaged.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians attacked the communities of Mezhova and Vasylkivka. A power line was hit.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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