Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times: there are wounded, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on the night of 28 February, transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged. One man was wounded. Shelling was reported in the region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling

Transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged in Dnipro. One man was wounded.

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovska were under attack. A car was burned, and a private house was damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians attacked the communities of Mezhova and Vasylkivka. A power line was hit.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians attacked Dnipro at night, a fire broke out in one of the districts

Consequences of enemy attacks







Read also: Over 30 attacks in one day: the occupiers struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging a factory, a lyceum and an administrative building