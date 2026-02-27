More than 30 attacks in day: occupiers struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging enterprise, lyceum and administrative building
Throughout the day on February 27, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times with drones and artillery.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
Nikopol district
Nikopol, and the Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities came under attack in the Nikopol district.
As a result of the shelling, five-story apartment buildings and private houses, an enterprise, a lyceum, an administrative building, and vehicles were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts
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In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russians attacked the Hrushivka community.
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In the Synelnykove district, they struck the Pokrovske community.
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