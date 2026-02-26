Occupiers struck two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman injured, homes and infrastructure damaged
Throughout the day on February 26, Russian troops carried out 20 artillery and drone attacks on the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring one person.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanha, Censor.NET informs.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, and the Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An apartment building and 10 private houses were damaged, and an outbuilding was destroyed.
In Nikopol, a 73-year-old woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk community came under attack. Infrastructure was damaged.
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