Occupiers attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times: three people wounded. PHOTO

Throughout the day on 19 February, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones, artillery and aerial bombs. There are casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets were under attack.

A woman was injured as a result of the shelling and is receiving outpatient treatment.

Infrastructure, a dozen private houses and farm buildings, shops, solar panels, and cars were also damaged.

Read more: Strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: destruction and fires in five districts. PHOTO

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Pokrovske and Vasylkivka communities.

It is noted that two wounded women were hospitalised. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

An administrative building, a garage and a farm building were burned down. Two cars were destroyed.

Read more: Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: 1 wounded, homes damaged