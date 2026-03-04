Ukraine expects additional deliveries of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France, - Ministry of Defence

Ukraine is expecting additional deliveries of French Mirage 2000-5 aircraft. This will significantly strengthen our country's air capabilities, as these fighter jets are effective at destroying cruise missiles and strike drones, including Shahed drones.

Information about the Mirage 2000 aircraft was released by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More about Mirage 2000

Mirage 2000 – multi-role fighters equipped with digital avionics. They have modern radar systems and electronic warfare suites, which significantly increases their combat capabilities.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Dassault Mirage aircraft that Ukraine will receive are close to 4++ class, which is higher than the MiG-29 aircraft currently in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These are deeply modernized fourth-generation fighters, which in terms of their combat capabilities, radar equipment, and maneuverability are close to fifth-generation fighters.

They have improved avionics and are lighter and more maneuverable than most of their counterparts. They can perform combat missions at altitudes of up to 18 km.

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Detection of enemy targets

Mirage 2000s have powerful radars and weapons, including high-precision Magic-2 missiles. This, as emphasized by the Ministry of Defense, allows for the effective detection and neutralization of low-profile cruise missiles and Shahed, Geran, and Gerbera strike drones. They can also neutralize enemy reconnaissance aircraft at the operational-tactical level.

"Thus, Mirage 2000s are important for countering Russian air terror, protection against which is one of the priorities of Ukraine's War Plan," the Defense Ministry noted.

The presence of such aircraft in the arsenal significantly strengthens Ukraine's air defense, which is extremely important during massive missile and drone attacks by the aggressor.

As a reminder, France transferred the first Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine in early 2025. Ukrainian pilots underwent several months of training in France to ensure their effective use.