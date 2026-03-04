Up to 20 explosions heard in Russia’s Saratov and Engels within half hour during drone attack. VIDEO

Video footage has been released online showing a series of explosions over Saratov and Engels as a result of a drone attack on the evening of March 4.

According to Censor.NET, local residents say that between 17 and 20 explosions were heard in different parts of the cities over the course of about 30 minutes.

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Witnesses say that after the explosions, power outages began in the city, and the drones were allegedly flying at low altitude.

"There is currently no official information about the consequences on the ground," propaganda media reports.

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