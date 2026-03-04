At least 8 drones hit chemical plant in Russia’s Kirov region. VIDEO
On the morning of March 4, drones attacked the UralChem chemical plant in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirov region, Russia.
As Censor.NET reports, according to eyewitnesses, at least eight drones hit the ammonia unit.
Information also appeared online about five people killed at the industrial facility, but the regional governor said there were no casualties.
Local residents recorded the explosions and posted the videos on social media.
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