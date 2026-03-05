Some Ukrainian drone production lines are already being launched abroad, - NSDC

Drone Industry

The first production lines for Ukrainian drones are being launched abroad in partnership with foreign companies.

This was reported by the press service of the NSDC, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Arms exports are not limited to direct deliveries of finished products abroad. At the same time, Ukraine is developing joint arms production with European countries as part of Build with Ukraine.

Some production lines for Ukrainian drones are already being launched abroad in partnership with foreign companies, which creates the basis for large-scale joint production. The model is focused on the long-term integration of Ukrainian solutions into supply chains from partner countries," they noted.

The NSDC recalled that on February 13, President Zelenskyy visited the new QFI production site in Germany, where drones for Ukraine are manufactured.

"The head of state said that this year, 10,000 drones manufactured here will be transferred to Ukraine and will strengthen our army.

Another example is the Octopus interceptor drones, which were developed as part of a joint project. The governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement on the licensed production of the Octopus anti-aircraft drone at British industrial facilities," they concluded.

Read more: Ukraine resumes controlled arms exports – Umerov

What preceded it?

Earlier, the FT reported that Ukraine may sell interceptors of Iranian "Shahed" drones to Persian Gulf countries: negotiations with the Pentagon are underway.

Read more: Ukraine’s defense exports could reach several billion dollars in 2026, NSDC says