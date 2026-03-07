Fifth massive attack on energy sector: consumers in seven regions left without power, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the fifth massive attack by the Russian Federation, consumers in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and other regions have been left without power. Heat supply has been disrupted in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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"Last night, Russia carried out its fifth massive missile and drone attack on the country's energy facilities since the beginning of the year. As a result, consumers in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions are without power. In addition, the enemy's attack has disrupted heat supply in the capital," the statement said.

Power supply restrictions continue

Energy and heating companies are working hard to restore power and heat to all consumers as quickly as possible.

Due to constant enemy attacks, several regions are currently implementing forced restrictions: power restriction schedules are being introduced for industrial enterprises and hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers.

Information about changes in energy supply can be found on the websites of the regional power companies.

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