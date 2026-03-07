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In Sumy region, drone attacked police officers on their way to work. PHOTOS
An enemy drone struck a law enforcement vehicle in the Bilopillia district. Two police officers suffered concussions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
The car they were travelling in was also damaged.
The National Police notes that police officers in the Sumy region continue to serve in border settlements every day. They are the first to arrive at the sites of enemy shelling, help the victims, evacuate people, and document the war crimes of the Russian army.
Consequences of the attack
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