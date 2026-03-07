March 9 declared day of mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in rocket strike

March 9 will be declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv for those who died as a result of a rocket strike on a high-rise building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"A day of mourning will be declared in Kharkiv immediately after the completion of rescue and search operations at the site of the strike, which will last two days. Monday, March 9, will be a day of mourning," the statement said.

The attack on Kharkiv on March 7

On the night of March 7, Russian invaders struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile. The enemy strike effectively destroyed the entrance hall and damaged a nearby building.

As of 9:40 a.m. on March 7, rescuers had found the bodies of seven victims, including two children: a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

A total of 15 people were injured. Four wounded people were taken to hospitals, including an 11-year-old boy. The child suffered significant injuries and is in extremely serious condition in intensive care.

A 6-year-old boy from the same family was also injured. He was diagnosed with bruises and is in satisfactory condition.

Read more: Russia attacked residential and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, - Kuleba