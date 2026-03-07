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Ukraine wins two gold medals and one bronze medal at start of 2026 Paralympics. PHOTOS
Biathlete Taras Rad won Ukraine's first gold medal at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine, Paralympic Committee.
Rad brought home the first gold medal
Ukraine started with a gold medal victory in today's first race. Taras Rad (sitting class) won gold in the 7.5 km biathlon sprint race," the statement said.
The triumph of female biathletes
"We didn't have to wait long: immediately after the first start and gold medal at the 2026 Paralympics, the Ukrainian team won another gold and bronze medals in biathlon, 7.5 km sprint in the standing class (women)!!!", the new message says.
Kononova Oleksandra - gold
Liashenko Liudmila - bronze
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