Tsahkna: Allowing Russia and Belarus to participate in Paralympic Games is disgrace

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the decision by the organizers of the 2026 Winter Paralympics to allow some athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the competition a disgrace.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Tsahkna criticizes Russia and Belarus' admission to the 2026 Paralympic Games

"Allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina while Russia continues its full-scale war against Ukraine is a disgrace," the diplomat said.

Tsahkna recalled that Russia had killed more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches.

"Sport does not exist in a vacuum. Forcing Ukrainians to compete alongside representatives of the aggressor is morally unacceptable. The international sporting community must defend human life, justice, and dignity, rather than normalize aggression," said the head of Estonia's foreign ministry.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia and Belarus being allowed to participate in 2026 Paralympics: Shameful decision, Ukraine will respond

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