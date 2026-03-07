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News Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Russia attacked Poltava region: debris from UAV fell, injuring one person and damaging business

The consequences of the Russian attack on Poltava region

Today, March 7, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with drones, injuring one person.

This was announced by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

As noted, the region was under air defense. As a result of the fall of the UAV debris, damage was recorded on the territory of one of the enterprises, as well as a private house and a passenger car.

Victims

One person suffered moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

Read more: Sybiha called on partners not to weaken sanctions against Russia after attack on Kharkiv

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