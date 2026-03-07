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News Shelling of the Kherson region
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One person killed and five wounded as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region

Shelling of the Kherson region

Today, March 7, 2026, the Russian army once again used artillery and various types of drones to attack settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, as of 17:30, it was reported that as a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and five were injured.

Strikes on Kherson

In the morning, the occupiers struck Kherson, causing fatal injuries to a 54-year-old woman.

In addition, two women and one man were injured by Russian drones in the regional center during the day. Another man was injured by enemy artillery.

Read more: Russia bombed dam near Kostiantynivka with FAB-500 aerial bomb

Shelling of Stepanivka

There is also one person wounded in Stepanivka as a result of the artillery attack.

Damage

The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, hospital buildings, a preschool, farm buildings, and vehicles.

Author: 

shoot out (17578) Kherson (1499) Kherson region (2703) Kherson district (591) Stepanivka (5)
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