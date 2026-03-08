Activity of enemy SRGs on border has significantly decreased, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

For a long time now, there has been a noticeable decrease in the activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

According to Censor.NET, citing reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesman Andrii Demchenko on television.

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SRG activity is significantly lower

"If we talk specifically about sabotage and reconnaissance groups, then over the last long period of time, the activity of these groups has significantly decreased. In fact, the enemy is now using (such - Ed.) infantry groups both within the Sumy region and within the Kharkiv region," the spokesman said.

The enemy attempts to advance in the Kharkiv region

He noted that on Saturday, within the defense zone of the State Border Guard Service units in the Vovchansk community, in the direction of the village of Pishchane, an attempt by the enemy to attack their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory was recorded.

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"But the enemy suffered losses and these infantry groups retreated. At the same time, the direction of the settlements of Digtyarne, Nestern, Krugle, Pishchane, and Rybalkine also saw a large number of attempts by the enemy to expand the combat zone, having already entered our territory," Demchenko said.

The situation in the Sumy region

Regarding the stability of the situation in the border region of Sumy, the spokesperson noted that the enemy cannot make significant advances or achieve any results.

"But, as we can see, even though the enemy is suffering heavy losses, both in the Sumy region and in the Kharkiv region, where there have also been numerous attempts by the enemy to enter our territory, it continues to probe our defenses and send in its 'meat,' in fact, to expose our structure and try to accumulate forces to expand the zone of fighting further into Ukrainian territory," he said.

Shelling of the border area

According to Demchenko, the number and intensity of shelling incidents on Ukraine's northern border have increased in recent days.

"In fact, the vast majority of shelling continues to be carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) (i.e., drones, FPV, and fiber optic FPV). And artillery shelling is not going away, nor is shelling using aviation, etc.," he said.

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The spokesperson reported that the enemy, unable to achieve significant success in capturing Ukrainian positions and destroying them with infantry groups, is attempting to use more powerful weapons to destroy the positions held by Ukrainian soldiers, "in the hope that it will be easier for infantry groups to advance in the future."

"Therefore, there are quite a lot of shellings both within the Sumy region and within the Kharkiv region, and this happens every day," Demchenko said.