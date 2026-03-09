Iran has again launched ballistic missile at Turkey, — country’s Ministry of Defence

Iran has once again launched a ballistic missile toward Turkey. It was intercepted by NATO air defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

This is stated in a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"Some fragments of ammunition fell on empty fields in Gaziantep. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense stated that all measures would be taken without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace.

What preceded it?