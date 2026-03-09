Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two wounded, houses, agricultural company and administrative buildings damaged

Throughout the day on March 9, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times with drones and artillery, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack. An agricultural company, administrative buildings, and two private houses were damaged. A 69-year-old man was wounded.

See more: Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the communities of Petropavlivka and Mezheva were affected. A business was damaged. A garage burned down. A 68-year-old man was injured.

Kryvyi Rih District

In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians targeted the communities of Zelenodolsk and Apostolove. A gas station was destroyed.