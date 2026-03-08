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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

The Russians attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Kryvyi Rih

As noted, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Transport infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and three were wounded. PHOTO

Shelling of Nikopol

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove were under attack.

"No one was injured," the head of the region clarified.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

See also: Russians attacked rescuers in Dnipropetrovsk region: fire engine destroyed. PHOTO report

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Kryvyi Rih (510) Dnipropetrovsk region (2377) Kryvorizkyy district (282)
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