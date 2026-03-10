Zelenskyy meets with Brigadier General Prokopenko (Redis)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko (Redis).

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to the president, they discussed the implementation of the measures that were announced last Friday during Zelenskyy’s trip to the areas of combat missions in the Donetsk region.

"It is important that the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, is one of the most effective combat structures in our Defense Forces. We will continue to support the development of the corps and other National Guard units, as well as address staffing and supply issues. Thank you for your service to Ukraine," he added.

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Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy arrived at the command post of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Donetsk region, where he awarded the soldiers with orders and presented Brigadier General’s shoulder boards to Denys Prokopenko (Redis).

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