New oil refinery will be built in US for first time in 50 years, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that a new large oil refinery will be built in the country for the first time in 50 years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to his post on the social network Truth Social.

Read more on our Telegram channel

For the first time in 50 years

According to Trump, the US is returning to true energy dominance.

"Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas," the publication states.

According to the president, the historic deal is worth $300 billion and is a huge win "for American workers, energy," and Texans.

Read more: Global oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel

Strengthening US national security

Trump noted that investments in the project were made by US partners in India and India's largest private energy company, Reliance, for which he expressed his gratitude.

"A new Refinery at the Port of Brownsville, will fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen our National Security, boost American Energy production, deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be the clearnest refinery in the world," the head of the White House emphasised.

He also added that the new refinery will boost global exports and create thousands of jobs and economic growth in the region.

In summary, Trump said that multi-billion dollar deals are returning to the country thanks to his "America First" program, as well as the simplification of permit procedures and tax cuts.

Earlier, we reported on the decline in natural gas prices in Europe following Trump's statements about the likely end of the war with Iran.

Read more: Trump lifts some sanctions to stabilize oil market