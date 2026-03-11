Ruscists strike food enterprise in Kharkiv: two dead, seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. Casualties reported.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Preliminarily, a fire broke out.

According to Mayor Terekhov, the private sector was attacked.

It is known that a civilian enterprise was attacked.

Terekhov noted that four people were injured at this time.

The mayor added that there is preliminary information about two fatalities.

The head of the Regional Military Administration stated that three victims are known.

The city leader later stated that two people were killed and five were injured.

Updated

As of 9:26 a.m., the number of victims had risen to seven.

Two more wounded men, aged 33 and 36, were taken to the hospital.

The regional prosecutor's office said that at around 8:00 a.m., the occupiers struck a civilian food industry enterprise with what is believed to be a "Geran-2" drone.

"Two people were killed in the attack. Seven others were injured to varying degrees. All of the victims are employees of this enterprise," the statement said.

See more: Geran-2 drone attacked Kharkiv: houses damaged. PHOTOS















