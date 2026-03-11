Russian troops struck Kramatorsk with four FAB-250 bombs: woman was injured, and high-rise buildings and educational institutions were damaged. PHOTO

Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region was hit by four air strikes.

This was reported on Facebook by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, Russian troops used four FAB-250 bombs to strike the city centre and residential buildings.

See more: Enemy struck densely populated area in Sloviansk: at least four dead and 16 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Woman wounded

According to preliminary information, a woman born in 1959 was wounded.

Dozens of high-rise buildings, two educational institutions, a cultural institution, shops and shopping centres were damaged.

All emergency teams have been mobilised.

Read: Russia destroyed the building of the Main Post Office of Ukrposhta in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Consequences





