Enemy struck densely populated area in Sloviansk: at least four dead and 16 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Enemy troops shelled one of the districts of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two people and injuring 17, including a 14-year-old child.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Strike on a densely populated area

As noted, on the morning of 10 March 2026, Russian troops struck Sloviansk. The occupiers targeted a densely populated residential area, where one of the shells hit an apartment building and two more landed near high-rise buildings.













Read more: Russian troops shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

There are casualties

As of now, there are 2 dead and 17 wounded civilians, including a 14-year-old child. The final consequences of the enemy attack are being determined.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the grounds of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka and Raihorodok came under enemy fire. PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the RMA, as a result of the morning strike on Sloviansk, at least four people were killed and 16 wounded. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old girl.

"Another cynical attack on civilians. This time, the Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the center of Sloviansk. Currently, six high-rise buildings and ten cars are known to have been damaged," said Vadym Filashkin, head of the region.







All responsible services are working at the scene. We are determining the final number of victims and the extent of the damage caused. We are recording all the circumstances of yet another Russian war crime.