Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka and Raihorodok came under enemy fire. PHOTOS

On 9 March, Russian troops launched more than 1,600 strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Seven civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure. The cities of Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, and the village of Raihorodok were under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Kramatorsk district

As a result of drone attacks, two infrastructure facilities were damaged in Mykolaivka and a private house was damaged in Raihorodok. In Kramatorsk, a UAV hit the road surface.

In Karpivka, four houses were damaged. In Andriivka, a car was destroyed.

See more: Russian troops shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

Strikes on Sloviansk

Russian troops struck Sloviansk with an FPV drone, damaging two private houses and two outbuildings. Today, at around 00:50, the enemy attacked the city again, damaging a petrol station.

In addition, the Russians attacked the city with two "Geran-2" UAVs during the night, according to Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk Military-Civilian Administration.

"Industrial zone. Storage facilities were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh said.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

Watch more: Phoenix border guards used FPV drone to strike armoured personnel carrier with occupier who was firing while standing on armour. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack











