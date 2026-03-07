Russia destroyed Ukrposhta main post office building in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Today, 7 March, the enemy destroyed the building of the Kramatorsk Main Post Office of Ukrposhta.

This was reported by the company's CEO, Ihor Smelianskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Just as it destroyed the Mariupol Main Post Office and others before. We understood that this could happen, so we moved to another building nearby in advance. It was also damaged, but it will be restored during the day and will resume serving the residents of Kramatorsk," he said.

See more: Donetsk region over 24 hours: three killed, drone strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. PHOTO

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy struck the centre of Kramatorsk with a KAB: one man was killed and six were wounded, including children.

Massive attack on 7 March