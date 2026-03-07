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Russia destroyed Ukrposhta main post office building in Kramatorsk. PHOTO
Today, 7 March, the enemy destroyed the building of the Kramatorsk Main Post Office of Ukrposhta.
This was reported by the company's CEO, Ihor Smelianskyi, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Just as it destroyed the Mariupol Main Post Office and others before. We understood that this could happen, so we moved to another building nearby in advance. It was also damaged, but it will be restored during the day and will resume serving the residents of Kramatorsk," he said.
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that the enemy struck the centre of Kramatorsk with a KAB: one man was killed and six were wounded, including children.
Massive attack on 7 March
- As reported, the enemy targeted energy facilities and railways at night: 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones.
- In particular, the Russians struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missiles: 11 people were killed, including two children.
- Russia also attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: the consequences are being recorded in three districts.
- After the UAV attack on the Cherkasy region, rescuers pulled two children and four adults from the rubble.
- Large-scale fires were recorded at infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.
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