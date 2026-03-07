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Enemy struck centre of Kramatorsk with KAB: one man killed, six wounded, including children. PHOTO
On the night of Saturday, 7 March 2026, Russian troops struck the centre of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with a KAB-500.
This was reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
As noted, Kramatorsk was shelled on the night of 6 to 7 March. There are casualties:
- At 10:20 p.m. - strike on critical infrastructure and the private sector. A man born in 1988 was killed.
- At 10:30 p.m. - strike on the private sector. A shop was hit;
- At 03:40 a.m. - KAB-500 strike on the central part of the city. Six people were wounded, including three children.
Consequences
"We are establishing the final consequences of Russian terror, all relevant services are working. Emergency crews and utility workers are inspecting the damage and clearing the roads," the city's mayor added.
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