Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that a tragic end awaits the Russian nation and dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with journalist Kaylin Robertson.

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Putin faces the fate of Hitler

We know how it ended for Hitler. We understand how it will end for Putin. Using sports, music, cinema, and art festivals such as the Venice Biennale as weapons never helps. On various cultural platforms—even during children's animation festivals—Russians fill their films with propaganda to indoctrinate their society from an early age. But it never helps. I am confident that their nation is headed for a tragic end," he said.

Read more: Orban is building his election campaign on hatred of Ukrainians and me personally, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

He also said that the Kremlin is actively spreading disinformation, influencing Europe and the world.

The head of state also discussed the participation of Russian athletes in the Paralympic Games with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but it proved difficult to influence the decision of the relevant committee on the Italian side.

Read more: Orban is building his election campaign on hatred of Ukrainians and me personally, - Zelenskyy