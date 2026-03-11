Orban is building his election campaign on hatred of Ukrainians and me personally, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is building his election campaign on hatred towards Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with Irish journalist Keilin Robertson.
Details
"He decided to base his election campaign on hatred towards Ukraine, Ukrainians, me personally, the EU, and Ursula von der Leyen. That is his election program. I believe that Hungarians are very good people, and they are much greater than one person. But it depends on their decision," Zelenskyy said.
What preceded it?
Also remind, that relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government considered the Ukrainian president's statement an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, to which even the opposition reacted. The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, Péter Magyar, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his words, which he called "threats" to Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "forcefully" break through the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian special services.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has recommended that citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- The NBU team is urgently traveling to Budapest due to the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has initiated proceedings.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash collectors who had been detained in Hungary.
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