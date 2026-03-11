Orban is building his election campaign on hatred of Ukrainians and me personally, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is building his election campaign on hatred towards Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with Irish journalist Keilin Robertson.

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Details

"He decided to base his election campaign on hatred towards Ukraine, Ukrainians, me personally, the EU, and Ursula von der Leyen. That is his election program. I believe that Hungarians are very good people, and they are much greater than one person. But it depends on their decision," Zelenskyy said.

Read: Orbán: It is important that there is always something between Hungary and Russia that can be called Ukraine

What preceded it?

Also remind, that relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.

Read more: Hungary has decided to seize Oshchadbank’s funds and gold, - media