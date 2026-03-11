Belarusian army activity recorded: sudden combat readiness check underway, — Demchenko

A few days ago, Ukrainian border guards recorded another stage of a sudden comprehensive check of the combat readiness of units in Belarus.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced at a briefing in Ukrinform by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to him, there are currently no movements of personnel or military equipment, nor any unusual situations, observed on the border with Belarus.

At the same time, Belarus continues to maintain a certain number of its units near the Ukrainian border.

"Belarus continues to keep a certain number of its units in the border area near our border, trying to show that it expects some kind of threat from Ukraine. But in general, there are no unusual situations on the border with Belarus," Demchenko said.

The spokesperson added that Belarus regularly conducts combat readiness checks and other activities related to the armed forces.

"A few days ago, we recorded another stage of a sudden comprehensive combat readiness inspection," he specified.

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At the same time, Ukraine continues to strengthen its defenses in this area. According to Demchenko, engineering units of the State Border Guard Service, together with local authorities, are actively fortifying the state border line itself.

In addition, work continues on fortifying border areas.