Ukraine destroyed "Shahed" guidance network from Belarus, - Fedorov

Ukraine has managed to neutralise the technological infrastructure that Russia used to guide kamikaze drones from Belarusian territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this at a meeting with journalists.

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"We managed to eliminate the Mesh network (a network that creates an Internet connection – ed.) used by the "Shaheds" in the north, which had a positive impact on the defence capabilities of Kyiv and central Ukraine," he said.

However, Fedorov did not specify how exactly this network was destroyed and how it was organised.

Read more: Air Force work against Shaheds is unsatisfactory. Defense Ministry conclusions to follow, Zelenskyy says

As a reminder, on 26 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that equipment was being deployed in Belarus near the border to help guide Shahed drones to targets in western Ukraine.