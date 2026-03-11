Ukrainian military instructors will help Germany prepare its army for possible Russian attack, — Army Commander Froyding

Ukrainian military instructors will help Germany prepare its army for a possible Russian attack on NATO countries by 2029.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Last month, Berlin and Kyiv agreed that Ukraine would send military instructors to German army training facilities. There, they will share the experience they gained during combat operations against the Russian army.

Lieutenant General Christian Freyding, Commander of the German Army, noted that the German army has high hopes for this format of cooperation.

"We have high expectations. The Ukrainian army is currently the only one in the world that has real combat experience on the front lines against Russia," he said in an interview with journalists.

According to Froyding, Germany was the first country to agree with Ukraine on sending military instructors, but other countries may follow suit.

Read more: Ukraine to receive new batch of interceptors for Patriot: Germany to transfer over 30 missiles

The first group of Ukrainian instructors is expected to consist of several dozen military personnel and will work in Germany for several weeks.

They will share their experience in the areas of artillery, engineering operations, the use of armored vehicles, the use of drones, and troop command and control systems.

Germany believes that this experience will help it prepare more quickly for potential threats. According to estimates by German and other Western intelligence agencies, Russia may be ready for a large-scale attack on NATO by 2029.

At the same time, Moscow says it has no plans to attack NATO countries. However, Western officials point out that Russia made similar statements before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

After the outbreak of the Great War in 2022, Germany trained Ukrainian soldiers to use Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard tanks, howitzers, and air defense systems.

According to Froyding, the Ukrainian army has significantly developed these skills in real combat conditions and has developed new approaches to modern warfare, particularly in the field of digital and network-centric operations.