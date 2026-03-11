Current 104 polling stations abroad are insufficient for post-war elections, — Foreign Ministry

Currently, the 104 polling stations abroad are insufficient for millions of Ukrainians to participate in the first post-war elections.

This was stated by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych during a meeting of the working group on the preparation of legislative proposals regarding elections in special or post-war periods, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The current number of polling stations is insufficient.

"In accordance with the current legislative framework, 104 polling stations have been established on a permanent basis at foreign diplomatic missions. We understand that this number of foreign polling stations is objectively insufficient to ensure the participation of millions of our citizens abroad in the first post-war elections, so there is a common view that it is necessary to expand foreign polling stations by creating additional stations," Karasevych said.

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Temporary structures to increase the number of polling stations

According to him, the Central Election Commission may establish such polling stations on the basis of a relevant submission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the same time, he noted that in some cases there may not be enough premises to accommodate new polling stations.

"Therefore, the draft proposes to provide for the possibility of decisions being made by heads of diplomatic missions to use temporary facilities for the organization of the work of precinct election commissions — both for additional polling stations and for permanent overseas polling stations," the official said.