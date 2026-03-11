Germany has prepared equipment for repairing Ukraine’s power grid for shipment, — Shmyhal

Germany has already dismantled some of the equipment from decommissioned power plants and prepared it for transfer to Ukraine to restore its energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the issue of equipment supply was discussed during a meeting with German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, who is visiting Kyiv. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk also took part in the talks.

Shmyhal thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine's energy sector, particularly during last winter.

According to his data, Germany's humanitarian aid for Ukraine's energy sector amounted to $15.9 million, and Germany's contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund exceeded €552 million.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the transfer of equipment needed to repair damaged energy facilities.

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This refers, in particular, to equipment from decommissioned German power plants. Some of this equipment has already been dismantled and prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side expects to receive it in the near future and is also counting on a decision regarding the transfer of equipment from other German energy facilities.

In addition, Shmyhal stressed that one of Ukraine's key priorities is to obtain a €90 billion loan from the European Union.

Ukraine plans to allocate around €5 billion of this amount to meet the urgent needs of the energy sector as early as 2026.

According to the minister, these funds are critically important for preparing Ukraine's energy system for the next heating season. Ukraine is also counting on Germany's support in this matter.