Germany will provide additional €200 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine, - Bundestag President Klöckner
Germany will provide Ukraine with a €200 million aid package. This involves financing reconnaissance drones.
This was stated by Bundestag President Julia Klöckner during her speech in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.
Aid from Germany
"We continue to strengthen our support precisely where Russia is deliberately betting on attrition. Germany is currently providing an additional €200 million to strengthen defenses against Russian terror. This involves increasing funding for reconnaissance drones and civil protection," she said.
Klöckner noted that this assistance should increase Ukraine's capabilities to protect civilians and infrastructure.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that Bundestag President Klöckner arrived on a visit to Kyiv.
- It is known that Ukraine will receive a new batch of interceptors for Patriot: Germany will transfer more than 30 missiles.
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