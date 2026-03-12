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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Russians attacked the police department in Shostka with drone: more than 40 law enforcement officers injured (updated)

Russian drone destroyed the district police department building

On the morning of 11 March, Russians struck the district police department in Shostka, Sumy region, with a drone. The building was destroyed, and more than 40 employees were injured.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, a UAV struck the district police department in Shostka. The building was destroyed, and more than 22 employees were injured," Klymenko said.

Update

In a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda," Interior Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Reva said that as of 9:20 p.m., the number of victims had risen to more than 40. All of the victims were police officers.

See more: Russians strike car in Shostka region: two dead and one injured. PHOTO

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Sumy region (1838) Shostka (43) attack (822) drones (4778) Shostkynskyy district (107)
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