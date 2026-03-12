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Russians attacked the police department in Shostka with drone: more than 40 law enforcement officers injured (updated)
On the morning of 11 March, Russians struck the district police department in Shostka, Sumy region, with a drone. The building was destroyed, and more than 40 employees were injured.
Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"This morning, a UAV struck the district police department in Shostka. The building was destroyed, and more than 22 employees were injured," Klymenko said.
Update
In a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda," Interior Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Reva said that as of 9:20 p.m., the number of victims had risen to more than 40. All of the victims were police officers.
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