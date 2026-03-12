Putin must acknowledge Russia’s inability to win war, - Kellogg

Former US Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg said that ending the war is only possible when the Kremlin realizes that military victory is impossible.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Japanese television channel NHK.

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"Putin must realize that he will not get any more Ukrainian land, and also acknowledge Russia's inability to win the war," Kellogg said when asked what was needed to bring about a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Losses due to sanctions and on the front lines

Kellogg emphasized that the Russian army continues to suffer significant losses due to the sanctions imposed. Human losses on the front lines could reach between 1.2 and 1.4 million killed and seriously wounded.

According to the American general, the Russian dictator is aware of the damage and losses his country has suffered as a result of the war he started and is afraid of being held accountable for his actions.

Read more: Zelenskyy to Trump: For peace, pressure should be put not on me, but on Putin

"Putin is worried that he could become another Nicholas II, the last Russian tsar, who was shot after he abdicated," Kellogg said.

Putin does not want a ceasefire

According to him, a ceasefire is possible today if Ukraine and Russia agree to freeze the conflict along the current front line.

"However, it is Putin, not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who does not want a ceasefire and is demanding that Ukrainian troops withdraw from Donbas, while Ukraine refuses to give up the territories under its control," Kellogg added.

What preceded it?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Donald Trump was right when he spoke of the Ukrainian leader's "hatred" for Russian dictator Putin.

Read more: There is "window" for achieving peace before midterm elections in United States, - Zelenskyy