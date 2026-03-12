Azerbaijan ready to increase gas supplies to Europe

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stated that his country is ready to increase gas exports to European countries, ensuring energy security in the region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this statement was made during a joint appearance by Ilham Aliyev and European Council President António Costa.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"Cooperation in the energy sector has always been, is, and will certainly continue to be an important part of our partnership, especially after 2022, when we signed a document on strategic partnership in the energy sector with the European Commission," Aliyev said.

He emphasized that since then, Azerbaijan has increased its gas exports to Europe and expanded the list of recipient countries to 10 EU members. "The total number of countries is 16, making Azerbaijan the world's No. 1 supplier of gas by pipeline," he stressed.

Plan to increase gas production

Aliyev noted that the European market accounts for half of the country's total gas exports and has potential for growth.

"In my speech, I told the audience that we plan to increase gas production. This year, we will start producing gas from a new field. And in 2-3 years, if everything goes according to plan, we will have at least 10 billion cubic meters more gas than we have today," he said.

Read more: Iran denies involvement in attack on airport in Azerbaijan