Iran denies involvement in attack on airport in Azerbaijan

Iran has stated that the country had nothing to do with the attack on the airport in Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to the Azertaj news agency, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made this statement to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a telephone conversation initiated by the Iranian side on Sunday, March 8.

What is known

"The incident involving the airstrike on Nakhchivan has nothing to do with Iran... The incident will be investigated," Pezeshkian said.

In turn, Aliyev stressed the importance of a thorough investigation into the incident in Nakhchivan.

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What preceded it?