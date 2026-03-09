Iran denies involvement in attack on airport in Azerbaijan
Iran has stated that the country had nothing to do with the attack on the airport in Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.
According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to the Azertaj news agency, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made this statement to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a telephone conversation initiated by the Iranian side on Sunday, March 8.
What is known
"The incident involving the airstrike on Nakhchivan has nothing to do with Iran... The incident will be investigated," Pezeshkian said.
In turn, Aliyev stressed the importance of a thorough investigation into the incident in Nakhchivan.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan is moving troops and air defense systems to the border with Iran.
- On March 5, Iranian UAVs attacked Azerbaijan.
- Azerbaijan reported that the attack by Iranian UAVs damaged the airport building and injured two civilians.
- President Ilham Aliyev commented on the Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan, stating that Tehran had committed an act of terrorism.
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