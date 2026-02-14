Russia deliberately attacked Azerbaijan’s embassy and energy facilities in Ukraine, - Aliyev

Russian troops carried out three attacks on energy infrastructure and the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine, despite the fact that Azerbaijan had provided Russia with the coordinates of all its diplomatic missions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda, this was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Russia deliberately targeted Azerbaijani facilities

"There were three attacks on Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as three attacks on Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine," Aliyev said.

According to him, after the first attack, it could be assumed that it was accidental, and Azerbaijan provided the Russians with all the coordinates of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions, including the consular section, cultural centers, and everything else.

"Despite this, two more attacks took place. So this was a deliberate attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission," he added.

Read more: Azerbaijan has backed Ukraine’s territorial integrity since first days of Russia’s invasion – Aliyev

Azerbaijan is pursuing diplomatic channels

Aliyev also stated that his country's government had taken "all necessary diplomatic steps": "special" statements had been made, the ambassador had been informed, and a diplomatic note had been submitted.

"We are acting exclusively through diplomatic channels. We cannot do anything else," he stressed.

The Azerbaijani president added that Russia's actions "are, of course, seen as an unfriendly move towards Azerbaijan."

What preceded it?