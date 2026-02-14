Russia deliberately attacked Azerbaijan’s embassy and energy facilities in Ukraine, - Aliyev
Russian troops carried out three attacks on energy infrastructure and the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine, despite the fact that Azerbaijan had provided Russia with the coordinates of all its diplomatic missions.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda, this was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Russia deliberately targeted Azerbaijani facilities
"There were three attacks on Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as three attacks on Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine," Aliyev said.
According to him, after the first attack, it could be assumed that it was accidental, and Azerbaijan provided the Russians with all the coordinates of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions, including the consular section, cultural centers, and everything else.
"Despite this, two more attacks took place. So this was a deliberate attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission," he added.
Azerbaijan is pursuing diplomatic channels
Aliyev also stated that his country's government had taken "all necessary diplomatic steps": "special" statements had been made, the ambassador had been informed, and a diplomatic note had been submitted.
"We are acting exclusively through diplomatic channels. We cannot do anything else," he stressed.
The Azerbaijani president added that Russia's actions "are, of course, seen as an unfriendly move towards Azerbaijan."
What preceded it?
- Let us recall that on the night of August 18, 2025, Russia attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs, causing a large-scale fire at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility.
- Earlier, on August 8, Russia had already struck the Azerbaijani Socar oil depot in the Odesa region. At that time, it was reported that the strike had caused a fire and damaged a diesel fuel pipeline.
- In addition, during the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14, 2025, debris from an Iskander missile damaged the Azerbaijani Embassy.
- The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russia's ambassador to Baku, and handed him a note of protest.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password