Day in Kherson region: drones and artillery struck residential areas, one person killed. PHOTO

Over the past day, the occupiers struck Bilozerka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, and other settlements in the region. Fires broke out in private homes, one person was killed, and 23 others were injured, including a child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

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"The Russian military struck critical, transport and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging four high-rise buildings and ten private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a warehouse, a minibus, and official and private cars," the report said.

Enemy strikes on the Kherson district

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Inzhenerne, said Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Military Administration.

The attacks damaged private and multi-storey houses, critical infrastructure, a medical facility, a minibus and a service vehicle.

In the Kherson community, 20 people were injured to varying degrees.

See also on Censor.NET: Enemy strikes minibus in Kherson: 20 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO report

Attacks on the Beryslav district

During the night, enemy drone attacks in the villages of Lyubymivka and Khrestivka in the Beryslav district caused fires in private residential buildings, according to the State Emergency Service of Kherson.

Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and, together with local fire departments, extinguished the fires.

Despite the danger, no civilians were injured.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia shelled Kherson and the region with artillery and drones throughout the day: one person was killed and others were injured.







