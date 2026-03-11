Enemy struck minibus in Kherson: 20 people are known to have been injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 11 March at noon, Russian troops once again deliberately attacked a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured as a result of this attack. All of them are receiving the necessary assistance.

The information is being verified.

Read more: Russia shelled Kherson and region with artillery and drones throughout day: one person killed, casualties reported







Updated information

According to the RMA, the vehicle was destroyed as a result of the strike. At this moment, ten victims are known, including a 17-year-old teenager.

"Women aged 49, 64, 58, 37, 45, and 57, as well as men aged 41, 48, and 60, were taken to the hospital. At least one victim is in serious condition. The teenager was treated by paramedics at the scene," the report said.

Update as of 2:30 p.m.

According to the RMA, the number of victims of the Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson has risen to twenty.

It is reported that women aged 48, 46, 57, and 40, as well as men aged 51, 58, and 52, were taken to the hospital. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Doctors are examining them and providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

Later, another victim was taken to the hospital - preliminarily, a 59-year-old woman suffered a blast injury. The victim is under medical supervision.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers shelled 46 settlements in the Kherson region: two people were killed and 12 more were wounded.

Watch more: Occupiers shelled 30 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person was injured. VIDEO