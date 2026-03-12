Zelenskyy’s rhetoric toward West is becoming harsher, and this could alienate Ukraine’s allies, - Politico

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is becoming increasingly harsh in his statements regarding Western support. Such rhetoric could affect Ukraine's relations with its partners.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Politico columnist Jamie Dettmer.

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Recently, Zelenskyy has become more vocal in his criticism of both his critics and his allies. In particular, he has rebuked European leaders for their slow support, exchanged harsh words with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and questioned US President Donald Trump's approach to the war.

According to the observer, this indicates growing frustration as peace talks have reached an impasse and financial support is under threat.

Concerns among the president's entourage

At the same time, according to sources close to the Ukrainian government, harsh statements could alienate partners on whom Ukraine depends for financial, military, and diplomatic support. A former foreign policy adviser to Zelenskyy, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that disappointment is beginning to influence his public statements and "is driving the harsher rhetoric."

The journalist's interlocutor added: "It’s a cycle that’s becoming self-defeating."

Criticism of Orbán and the EU's response

The European Union recently publicly criticized Zelenskyy for remarks that were likely directed at Orbán. Although the president did not name names, he made it clear that he was referring to the Hungarian prime minister, who is blocking a €90 billion aid package.

Zelenskyy also accused the Hungarian leader of supporting Moscow and expressed disappointment that the EU was not taking more decisive action.

Read more: Zelenskyy to Trump: For peace, pressure should be put not on me, but on Putin

The Ukrainian president also made harsh statements during the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he criticized European leaders for not providing sufficient assistance to Ukraine and for taking weak steps to strengthen their own defense.

Tensions in relations with the US

Zelenskyy has also become more forthright in his comments about Trump. In particular, he called it unfair that the US president is publicly calling on Ukraine, rather than Russia, to make concessions for the sake of a peace agreement.

Last week, Trump, in turn, said that Zelenskyy was the main obstacle to peace, accusing him of unwillingness to compromise.

Natia Seskuria, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense Studies, noted that the Ukrainian president should be more cautious in criticizing allies. According to her, it is important for Kyiv to maintain the support of all European partners, especially in its interaction with Washington.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am unaware of what Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine