Lubinets on scandal with Horokhovskyi: admitting mistake does not exempt from responsibility

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced the initiation of proceedings over a possible violation of the personal data protection of a monobank customer following the publication of her photo.

According to Censor.NET, Lubinets wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

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"I emphasize: personal data cannot be used as a tool for public pressure or humiliation. The law is the same for everyone, and its violation cannot be justified by emotions or public resonance," he wrote.

Lubinec said that the co-founder of Monobank admitted he was wrong after the client's personal data was made public.

"At the same time, acknowledging the mistake does not exempt one from responsibility. I responded to the situation immediately—I opened proceedings and initiated an investigation into the circumstances of a possible violation of legislation on the protection of personal data and banking secrecy," he said.

The Ombudsman noted that the results of the investigation and further steps will be announced after all necessary information has been received.

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