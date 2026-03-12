Hungary did not coordinate with Ukraine visit of its delegation to Druzhba oil pipeline, - document

Hungary did not coordinate with Ukraine the visit of its delegation to the Druzhba oil pipeline, and Kyiv sent Budapest an official objection to the proposed format.

This was reported by European Truth, citing a note from the Foreign Ministry in response to a report from Budapest about the visit, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In its response to the Hungarian side's message of March 10, the Foreign Ministry stated that the proposed dates for the visit were unacceptable to the Ukrainian side. Ukraine proposed that Budapest agree on new dates for the trip through diplomatic channels. This concerns a possible visit by a Hungarian delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Energy Gabor Csapek.

Visit by Hungarians

On March 11, it became known that a Hungarian delegation headed by Gabor Csapek, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, had arrived in Kyiv for alleged negotiations on Druzhba.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi reported that the Hungarian representatives did not have official delegation status in Ukraine and that they had no official meetings planned. This was later confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Hungarian delegation heads to Kyiv for talks on Druzhba oil pipeline